Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington DC
Published

DC police arrest 15-year-old in shooting of juvenile; searching for other suspects

DC police said additional suspects caught on surveillance video

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 15-year-old suspect in Washington, D.C., has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a juvenile last month, as police ask the public for help in identifying additional suspects.

The teen suspect, whose name was not released, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (gun), D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on Oct. 9 in the 2600 block of Birney Place in the Southeast area, police said.

Responding officers found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

CHICAGO BLOODY WEEKEND SEES 15 SHOT, INCLUDING GIRL FATALLY STRICK IN HEAD WHILE ON SIDEWALK

Police said additional suspects were caught on surveillance camera and asked the public for help identifying them.

Police said additional suspects were caught on surveillance camera and asked the public for help identifying them. (DC Metropolitan Police Department)

Police said additional suspects in the shooting were captured on nearby surveillance camera. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the case remains under investigation, authorities asked anyone with information about the suspects or the incident to contact police.