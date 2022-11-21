DC police arrest 15-year-old in shooting of juvenile; searching for other suspects

A 15-year-old suspect in Washington, D.C., has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a juvenile last month, as police ask the public for help in identifying additional suspects.

The teen suspect, whose name was not released, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (gun), D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on Oct. 9 in the 2600 block of Birney Place in the Southeast area, police said.

Responding officers found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said additional suspects in the shooting were captured on nearby surveillance camera.

As the case remains under investigation, authorities asked anyone with information about the suspects or the incident to contact police.