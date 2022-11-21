Chicago bloody weekend sees 15 shot, including girl fatally struck in head while on sidewalk

Shootings over the weekend in Chicago saw more than a dozen victims, including a 15-year-old girl who died after getting shot in the head while standing on a sidewalk, authorities said.

The violence occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 pm. Sunday, according to Chicago police data released Monday morning.

In total, there were 15 reported shooting incidents and 20 shooting victims, which included at least three juveniles. Police said at least three people were murdered in the weekend gun violence.

Among those fatally shot was the teen girl, who was in a group of people when a male offender approached on foot and opened fire at approximately 11:40 p.m. Sunday night, police said.

A 44-year-old male was also struck in the chest and pronounced dead at a hospital. A 39-year-old male was struck in his left leg and was hospitalized in critical condition.

In a separate shooting that unfolded hours earlier, a 31-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to one of his armpits in the 3100 block of West Madison, police said. He died at a hospital while another victim, a 44-year-old male, was wounded in the right buttock and hospitalized in good condition.

Among the wounded were two 17-year-old males who were shot just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning in the 3800 block of South Archer, police said. One teen was shot in the back and lower back while the other teen was shot in his right shoulder and right foot. Both were hospitalized.

Last weekend, police said there were 26 shooting incidents, 28 shooting victims and six murders across the Windy City.