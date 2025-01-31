DC plane crash: What to know about the mistakes made leading up to the fatal collision

Reviews of the moments leading up to Wednesday’s fatal midair crash involving an Army helicopter and an American Airlines passenger jet have revealed several failures and mistakes.

In normal operating conditions, air traffic control for helicopters and planes at Reagan National Airport is handled by two operators. However, on Wednesday, the duties were combined, leaving just one person to handle both duties, The New York Times reported.

The outlet, citing a source who was not authorized to speak publicly, noted that there is usually only one air traffic controller after 9:30 PM, but a supervisor let one leave early. The midair collision that left 67 dead occurred just before 9:00 PM local time.

However, a person familiar with the matter explained to Fox News Digital that the positions get combined regularly if air controllers have to step away from the console for breaks, or if they are involved in a shift change. Controllers may also have to step away when air traffic is slow, the person explained, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal procedures.

Multiple reports also indicate that the Black Hawk helicopter may have been flying higher than it was supposed to, putting it outside its approved flight path. The Times reported that the Black Hawk deviated from the approved low-altitude flight path that would have let it avoid the passenger airliner. A senior Army official told the outlet that the Black Hawk pilots had flown the route before and were aware of the altitude restrictions.

President Donald Trump commented on the reports in a Truth Social post on Friday.

"The Blackhawk helicopter was flying too high, by a lot. It was far above the 200 foot limit," Trump wrote.

The Times, citing a report from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), said that air traffic control may have instructed the passenger plane’s pilots to pivot to another runway as they were approaching the airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is currently leading an investigation into the deadly collision. NTSB member Todd Inman told FOX Business on Friday that the agency has made "pertinent facts" public and is avoiding speculation amid the ongoing probe.

On Friday morning, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spoke with "FOX & Friends" about the fatal crash, calling it "completely unacceptable." Hegseth emphasized that the Black Hawk helicopter’s black box, which has yet to be recovered, will give the DoD crucial insights on internal communications.

"We are looking at altitude... someone was at the wrong altitude. The investigation will help us understand that – was the Black Hawk too high? Was it on course? Right now we don’t quite know," Hegseth said.

Hegseth also called for the prioritizing of merit over "background" amid speculation that diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies played a role in the crash. Some, including President Trump, have wondered if those working on air traffic control had been hired based on DEI goals, rather than professional qualifications.

President Trump said Thursday that the deadly midair collision was a "confluence of bad decisions that were made, and you have people that lost their lives, violently lost their lives."

Greg Wehner and Grady Trimble contributed to this report.