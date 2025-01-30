Trump attacks DEI policies after DC plane crash, says FAA employees must be held to 'highest standards'

President Donald Trump set his sights on DEI standards at the Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday after a deadly in-air collision at the nation's capital.

Trump, speaking to reporters in the White House briefing room, highlighted efforts by the Biden administration to lower aviation standards, though he acknowledged that the cause of Wednesday night's crash has yet to be determined.

"We must have only the highest standards for those who work in our aviation system," Trump said. "Only the highest aptitude – you have to be the highest intellect – and psychologically superior people, were allowed to qualify for air traffic controllers."

"We have to have our smartest people. It doesn't matter what they look like, how they speak, who they are. What matters is intellect, talent. The word talent. They have to be talented geniuses," he continued. "We can't have regular people doing that job. They won't be able to do it."

Trump noted that he had raised the qualification standards for air traffic controllers during his first administration, but he said President Joe Biden had lowered them once he left office.

The president reinstated the higher standards last week with an executive order, he said.

"We do not know what led to this crash, but we have some very strong opinions and ideas, and I think we'll probably state those opinions now, because over the years I've watched as things like this happen and they say, well, we're always investigating. And then the investigation, three years later, they announce it," Trump said, going on to detail an investigation including the FAA, Department of Defense and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Trump went on to highlight a series of articles covering the FAA's "diversity push" that he said occurred prior to him taking office.

"The FAA is actively recruiting workers who suffer severe intellectual disabilities, psychiatric problems, and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative spelled out on the agency's website," he said.

While that language was present on the FAA's website during the Biden administration, it was also present during Trump's first administration.

When asked for comment on the initiative last year, including what roles people with disabilities would fulfill, the FAA told Fox News Digital that the agency thoroughly seeks and vets qualified candidates "from as many sources as possible" for a range of positions.

Later in the press conference, Trump criticized former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as a "disaster.

"He's just got a good line of bulls--t," he said of the Democrat.

Reporters then pressed Trump on the facts of the crash, asking whether he had evidence that it was caused by incompetence due to DEI. Trump said the investigation is ongoing, but that "it could have been."

Buttigieg was quick to strike back on X, calling Trump's comments "despicable."

"As families grieve, Trump should be leading, not lying," Buttigieg continued. "We put safety first, drove down close calls, grew Air Traffic Control, and had zero commercial airline crash fatalities out of millions of flights on our watch."

Wednesday night's crash involved and American Airlines jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. It collided with a military Blackhawk helicopter carrying three service members. Trump confirmed that there were no survivors.

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.