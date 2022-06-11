DC March for Our Lives devolves into chaos after person reportedly yells 'gun shot'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attendees at the Washington D.C. March for Our Lives rally were sent scrambling after someone at the rally reportedly yelled "gun shot."

An individual at the rally for increased national gun control yelled "gun shot," according to ABC7 News.

One reporter said that the incident caused momentary chaos.

"Once people started running, others started running, causing momentary chaos and fear," ABC7's Ashlie Rodriguez said.

According to the report, police handled the situation and said there was no threat.

The U.S. Park Police tweeted that the individual was detained by law enforcement, adding that no weapons were involved in the incident.

"Alert: An individual interfered with a permitted event on the Washington Monument grounds. The individual was detained by officers. No weapons were involved and there is no risk to the public," the U.S. Park Police tweeted.

Video of the incident shows rally attendees running away from the main stage.