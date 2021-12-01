Dayton gunman Connor Betts 'fantasized about mass shootings, serial killings and murder-suicide': FBI

The gunman who killed nine people in a 2019 mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, had "fantasized about mass shootings, serial killings and murder-suicide for at least a decade" before the deadly attack, the FBI disclosed Monday, announcing the close of its investigation into the incident.

Connor Betts harbored an "enduring fascination with mass violence" for years without disclosing specific details with friends or family. The FBI stressed in its investigative report that this finding "underscores the importance of bystanders’ attentiveness to more subtle changes an individual may exhibit that could be indicative of their decision to commit violence, such as a change in personal circumstances, an increase in perceived stressors or language indicating they may be contemplating suicide."

Information obtained from interviews with the attacker’s friends and peers suggested "bystander fatigue" was potentially a major factor in why the attacker was not reported to authorities prior to committing violence, the FBI said. The term describes "passivity, inaction or inattention to concerning behaviors observed by individuals who have a close, interpersonal relationship to a person of concern due to their prolonged exposure to the person’s erratic or otherwise troubling behavior over time."

DAYTON GUNMAN SHOT 26 PEOPLE IN 32 SECONDS BEFORE POLICE KILLED HIM, OFFICIALS SAY

The FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU), based in Quantico, Virginia, assessed Betts’ decade-long struggle with multiple mental health stressors and "the successive loss of significant stabilizing anchors experienced prior to August 4, 2019, likely were the primary contributors to the timing and finality of his decision to commit a mass shooting in Dayton," according to the investigative report.

The investigation found that despite the gunman’s history of mental illness, as well as suicidal and violent fantasies, there were no specific warnings he intended to commit a crime, and there was also no indication he discussed his intentions to conduct a violent attack with friends or family.

The FBI stressed that the gunman "acted alone and was not directed by any organization or aligned to any specific ideological group." Betts, therefore, "was solely responsible for the injuries and deaths that were a result of his actions."

"Finding answers for the victims and their families has been a driving motivator each day," FBI Cincinnati special agent in charge J. William Rivers said in a statement published Monday. "From the start, this has been a thorough and deliberate investigation. Due to technical challenges accessing lawfully acquired evidence that was encrypted, this investigation has taken significantly longer than expected. However, we are confident that it has uncovered the key facts and that we have done everything in our ability to provide answers to all those impacted by this horrible attack."

The FBI said its investigation, conducted with the Dayton Police Department, involved over 125 interviews in multiple states, review of over 950 surveillance videos amounting to about 400 hours of footage and a comprehensive analysis of electronic devices, social media content and other evidence.

Betts likely violated federal law by lying about his drug use in early 2019 when he purchased the gun used in the attack, the FBI said. The additional firearm parts, body armor and 100-round magazine used in the attack were acquired on open market internet sites with the assistance of a known associate, Ethan Kollie. Kollie was arrested for illegally possessing certain firearms – including temporarily possessing the one involved in the Dayton attack – and lying on federal firearms transaction record ATF Form 4473.

Kollie pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 32 months in prison in February 2020. He told investigators he bought body armor, a 100-round magazine and a part for Betts’ gun. However, the FBI concluded there was no indication Kollie knew of Betts’ plans.

Betts, 24, was killed by police half a minute after he opened fire in Dayton’s crowded Oregon District entertainment area. Armed with an AR-15 style rifle and an extended ammunition magazine, Betts killed nine people, including his sister, and wounded dozens more.

The FBI’s summary of its investigation did not address whether Betts intended to kill his sister, Megan, or if her death was inadvertent.

After the shooting, high school classmates said Betts was suspended years ago for compiling a "hit list" of fellow students he wanted to harm. Two of the classmates said Betts had also been suspended after he arrived to school with a list of female students he wanted to sexually assault.

In August, family members of four victims sued the magazine maker, Kyung Chang Industry USA Inc., saying the device serves no purpose other than allowing for the killing of as many people as possible. The magazine allowed Betts to fire 41 rounds in 32 seconds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.