Dashcam catches police officer smashing into alleged moped thief

A Boston police officer was caught on camera stopping an alleged moped thief by smashing his cruiser into the two-wheel vehicle.

The incident happened in the Seaport area of the Massachusetts city Sunday morning when a police officer was reportedly trying to stop a young man from stealing the moped.

Authorities told Boston 25 the suspect – who is still on the run – had stolen the scooter and was getting ready to steal another one. He left bolt cutters behind, police said.

PIZZA DELIVERY DRIVER CREDITED WITH SAVING WOMAN FROM ALLEGED DOMESTIC ABUSE

Paul English, the co-founder of travel search engine Kayak and travel booking company Lola, caught the entire incident on the dash camera on his car. He called the scene “very disturbing.”

“I saw a young kid on a scooter who was trying to evade the police,” he told Boston 25. “Police were chasing him in a marked Boston Police SUV.”

He continued: “The cop car had pulled up right to where the kid was and stopped. The SUV accelerated into him. Smashed the scooter and threw the kid.”

Boston police said they are launching an internal investigation into the incident and are asking for any information about the runaway suspect.