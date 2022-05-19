Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico
Published

Dangerous weather forecast after fire crews slow New Mexico blazes

New Mexico officials warn that residents should be prepared for evacuations as fire weather conditions continue

By Julia Musto | Fox News
New Mexico crews made progress on major fires Wednesday ahead of what is expected to be dangerous fire weather

The U.S. Forest Service said the nation's largest fire – and the state's biggest wildfire – has grown to more than 303,340 acres. 

The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires – which merged into one large fire last month – are now 34% contained. 

More than 2,100 personnel are working in the air and on the ground to fight the blaze, digging back-up fire lines and rearranging fire engines around homes. 

    A road block is seen on Friday May 13, 2022 in Rociada, NM. The Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires have been burning in the region. The Hermits Peak fire started as a prescribed burn. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

    A New Mexico helicopter dips water to aid efforts to contain the state's massive Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fires (Credit: U.S. Forest Service)

    Raelouann Chavez prepares bags at a disaster distribution center at Mora Independent Schools on Friday May 13, 2022 in Mora, NM.  (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

    A firefighter works on putting out a hotspot from a wildfire on Friday May 13, 2022 in Mora, NM.  (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

    People hug near a road block along New Mexico 518 as New Mexico State Police officer, Corey Newman walks back towards his vehicle on Friday May 13, 2022 in Mora County, NM.  (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said damage estimates for homes and structures could reach more than 1,000 and no new evacuations were ordered.

The leader has warned that residents should be ready for potential evacuations all summer. 

Officials with three of New Mexico’s five national forests announced closure orders that are scheduled to take effect on Thursday. 

After somewhat of a lull in fire weather conditions, Fox Weather reported that widespread critical fire danger – fueled by dry and windy conditions driven by climate change and a historic "megadrought" – is returning to the Southwest on Thursday. 

Fire weather warnings are in effect for much of New Mexico, Colorado, southern Utah and northern Arizona.

Thunderstorms are also a concern and previous lightning strikes this month have started small fires. 

The National Interagency Fire Center said that three new large fires were reported in Texas on Tuesday and that the majority of the large fires are in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

Evacuations were ordered in Taylor County, Texas, on Tuesday, where a firefighter was injured, and lightning triggered a grass fire at Colorado's Great Sand Dunes National Park on Wednesday.

About 1.3 million acres have burned this year nationwide. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.