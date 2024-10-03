'Dangerous' migrant is person of interest in shooting death of 17-year-old Chicago girl

A 19-year-old male migrant described as "dangerous" is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old female migrant in Chicago on Tuesday, a police source told Fox News.

A Chicago Police Department (CPD) source told Fox News that Juan Ramirez-Olivo was involved in the death of 17-year-old Stephanie Lopez Ramirez. She was found dead with gunshot wounds to the arm Tuesday in an apartment in Humboldt Park on Chicago’s west side. The two were in the apartment together when shots were fired.

The CPD source and a separate friend of the victim’s family told Fox News that Ramirez-Olivo implied the shooting was an accident. But both sources have called that into question. The CPD source said Ramirez-Olivo was likely illegally in possession of a gun that he purchased on the street.

Ramirez-Olivo also may have lied to Chicago police about where he is from; Chicago police said the arrest report shows that Ramirez-Olivo told police he’s from Venezuela. But an ICE source told Fox News that records indicate Ramirez-Olivo is from Colombia. The CPD source has called Ramirez-Olivo a "liar."

The ICE source told Fox News that Ramirez-Olivo was paroled into the United States and given a notice to appear. Fox News has submitted requests with ICE to confirm Ramirez-Olivo’s status.

Police records indicate Ramirez-Olivo was arrested in March for possession of a knife after someone called 911 on North Michigan Avenue. He was also accused of previously stabbing someone.

Chicago police would not confirm the name of the suspect right now, citing the policy of not releasing an offender's name until they are charged.

Chicago police did confirm that a female victim was found inside a residence unresponsive with one gunshot wound to the left arm. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene and a person of interest was in custody.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family is heartbroken and outraged. A family friend of the victim estimates Lopez Ramirez had been in the U.S. for about two years.

"She was a very sweet girl who loved her family very much," the family friend said. "Always happy and full of life."