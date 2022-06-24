Dangerous heat grips Southeast

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A dangerous heat wave continues to grip the Southeast and southern Plains through the weekend, when daytime high temperatures will continue to run into the 90s and low 100s.

Heat advisories have been issued for Friday from central Texas to western Florida as heat indices are slated to reach as high as 115 degrees.

Dozens of daily high-temperature records will be broken, as highs will be 10-20 degrees above the seasonal averages.

However, farther north, the heat is finally breaking across the Midwest and northern Plains.

Following an extremely hot stretch, daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday will largely fall into the upper 70s and low 80s across the regions.

In the Southwest, monsoonal conditions continue into the weekend.

Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue across parts of the Four Corners states over the next week.

Storm coverage will be sparse on Friday, before increasing again during the weekend.

The risk for flash flooding is especially high from northeastern New Mexico and into the central and southern High Plains.