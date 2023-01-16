Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Dallas teenager shoots 11-year-old bystanding boy during fight: police

The suspect fled the scene but was later caught and faces a murder charge

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Dallas, Texas, 14-year-old girl faces a murder charge after allegedly shooting an 11-year-old boy on Sunday, police said.

Fox station KDFW reported that the shooting occurred on Sunday afternoon, just after 2 p.m., at an apartment complex on Southern Oaks Boulevard.

A Dallas Police Department vehicle patrols an area in Dallas, Texas, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. As other major U.S. cities double down on policing in response to an increase in homicides and violent crime, Dallas officials are taking a different approach. Photographer: Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Dallas Police Department vehicle patrols an area in Dallas, Texas, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. As other major U.S. cities double down on policing in response to an increase in homicides and violent crime, Dallas officials are taking a different approach. Photographer: Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Dallas police conducted a preliminary investigation and found that two teenage girls were fighting when one of them went to retrieve a gun.

TEXAS TEENS CHARGED IN KILLINGS OF A FATHER AND SON

When she came back, police said, she fired a shot at the girl she was in a fight with, but the bullet struck an 11-year-old boy who was in the parking lot as a bystander.

The boy, identified by as D’evan McFall, was taken to an area hospital where he died, KDFW reported.

Police tape

Police tape (iStock)

The girl who shot the gun fled the scene and was caught a bit later at a different apartment complex and taken into custody.

HOUSTON SHOOTING: MORE THAN 50 SHOTS FIRED OUTSIDE NIGHTCLUB, LEAVING ONE PERSON DEAD, FOUR WOUNDED

Police said it was unclear where the girl obtained the gun or to whom it belonged.

Bystanders at the apartment complex reportedly said several young children as young as 11 watched the shooting take place, and once McFall was shot, his friends rushed and tried to stop the bleeding.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

No other details about the incident were available.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.