Dallas man broke into museum, damaged art worth millions because he was ‘mad at his girl,’ police say

A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly breaking into the Dallas Museum of Art and damaging pieces worth upwards of $5 million.

Brian Hernandez broke into the museum shortly before 10 p.m. and began a destructive rampage, according to police. He allegedly broke into a display case and smashed a 6th century B.C. Greek amphora and a Greek pot dating to 450 B.C. and worth about $5 million.

Also smashed were a bowl from 6th century B.C., worth about $100,000, and a ceramic Caddo effigy bottle valued at about $10,000.

Museum security rushed to apprehend Hernandez, who was unarmed, police said. According to an affidavit, Hernandez told officers he broke in because "he got mad at his girl so he broke in and started destroying property."

Hernandez is charged with criminal mischief of more than or equal to $300,000, carrying up to five years to life in prison.

He was booked Thursday into the Dallas County jail with bond set at $100,000. It was not immediately clear if he had retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

DMA told Fox News no one was harmed in the break-in and the museum is still assessing the extent of the damage. The museum remained open to the public on Thursday.

The break-in came just several days after a man disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the protective glass surrounding the famed painting of Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum in Paris. The assault left a white smear on the glass, but the painting itself was not damaged.