Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas-Fort Worth
Published

Dallas man broke into museum, damaged art worth millions because he was ‘mad at his girl,’ police say

The Dallas Museum of Art was broken into, police say, by Brian Hernandez who was mad at his girlfriend and millions of dollars worth of artwork was damaged

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly breaking into the Dallas Museum of Art and damaging pieces worth upwards of $5 million. 

Brian Hernandez broke into the museum shortly before 10 p.m. and began a destructive rampage, according to police. He allegedly broke into a display case and smashed a 6th century B.C. Greek amphora and a Greek pot dating to 450 B.C. and worth about $5 million.  

Brian Hernandez is charged with criminal mischief and faces five years to life in prison. 

Brian Hernandez is charged with criminal mischief and faces five years to life in prison.  (Dallas Police Department)

Also smashed were a bowl from 6th century B.C., worth about $100,000, and a ceramic Caddo effigy bottle valued at about $10,000.

Museum security rushed to apprehend Hernandez, who was unarmed, police said. According to an affidavit, Hernandez told officers he broke in because "he got mad at his girl so he broke in and started destroying property." 

LOS ANGELES: SHAMELESS SEPHORA EMPTY SHELVES, FILL TRASH BAGS IN FRONT OF SHOPPERS

Hernandez is charged with criminal mischief of more than or equal to $300,000, carrying up to five years to life in prison. 

He was booked Thursday into the Dallas County jail with bond set at $100,000. It was not immediately clear if he had retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf. 

  • Dallas art piece
    Image 1 of 4

    A contemporary Native American art piece.  (DMA)

  • Texas art museum exhibit item
    Image 2 of 4

    Greek pottery from the 6th century BCE.  (DMA)

  • Ancient Greek pottery at Dallas museum
    Image 3 of 4

    A Greek pyxis from the 5th century BCE.  (DMA)

  • Dallas Museum of Art
    Image 4 of 4

    Greek ceramic, dated around 550 to 530 BCE.  (DMA)

DMA told Fox News no one was harmed in the break-in and the museum is still assessing the extent of the damage. The museum remained open to the public on Thursday. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The break-in came just several days after a man disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the protective glass surrounding the famed painting of Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum in Paris. The assault left a white smear on the glass, but the painting itself was not damaged. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  