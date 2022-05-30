Mona Lisa left unharmed after apparent climate protest stunt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa was left unharmed after a man threw a piece of cake at the protective glass surrounding the famed painting in an apparent climate protest stunt at the Louvre Museum.

The protester – a young man disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair – attacked the glass and attempted to smash it on Sunday. One witness tweeted that the man proceeded to "smear cake on the glass, and throws roses everywhere" before being tackled by security.

Footage shows the attacker then being escorted out by museum personnel along with the wheelchair. He can be heard saying, "Think of the Earth, people are destroying the Earth" in French as he was being walked away, indicating the incident was likely had an environmentalist motive.

A Twitter video posted by another witness shows a museum staffer cleaning the glass as tourists look on and capture photos and videos of the incident with their phones.

The man was not immediately identified following the incident.

Fox News reached out to the Louvre for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Reuters contributed to this report.