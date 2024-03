Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A Dallas man is accused of killing a woman after he stole her car and crashed it because he needed a ride to work, according to police and local reports.

Darion Thomas, 26, is charged with murder and theft, Dallas Police said.

Officers responded to a major accident call at 1300 Murdock Road around 12:50 a.m. Sunday. A woman was found lying in the street and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that the suspect stole the vehicle at a gas station while the woman was asleep in the backseat. The suspect sped off, lost control, and hit a pole, police said.

The woman, identified as Karen Mariela in a FOX 4 report, was ejected from the back seat and killed.

The suspected driver was arrested and transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An arrest warrant affidavit cited by the outlet cites a witness who saw Thomas trying to crawl away from the crash site because his legs were broken. He reportedly said he had stolen the car because he needed a ride to work, and asked for a gun so he could kill himself.