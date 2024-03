Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The South Carolina woman accused of slamming her car into the back of a bride and groom's golf cart on their wedding night, killing one and sending three people to a hospital, admitted to being an "alcoholic addict" in jailhouse phone recordings, according to a new report.

Deputies in Charleston, South Carolina , arrested Jamie Komoroski, 26, in April 2023, but she went free on $150,000 bond earlier this month after prosecutors failed to bring her to trial by a judge's March 1 deadline.

Samantha Miller, the 34-year-old bride, died in the crash. Her groom, Aric Hutchinson, 36, her brother Benjamin Garrett and a juvenile relative were all seriously injured.

In court filings, Komoroski's defense attorneys had already argued that she struggled for years with alcohol, depression and anxiety, but she allegedly fessed up in her own words in a Dec. 11 phone call with her sister, Kelsi, according to the New York Post.

"I consider myself an alcoholic addict because anything that makes me feel different or takes me away from what I’m supposed to be feeling, I used to try to do," she said. "I just didn’t think life had any meaning. I was extremely lonely and didn’t get life. I could never just sit down with my thoughts."

In other calls, Komoroski's father told her the conversations were being recorded. She also discussed reading the Bible while locked up and attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings inside the jail.

"[In AA] we talk about how our higher power can’t stop something bad from happening because we’re given free will and free choice and with that comes consequences but he can make good things come of bad situations," she said, according to the Post report.

After she bailed out, her family helped her move into a new apartment in Charleston, where she is required to remain under the terms of her release.

Photos show them carrying move-in supplies, including a throw blanket and a fruit stand, in one of several trips they made to the apartment last week.

According to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the surviving victims, Komoroski allegedly had a blood-alcohol content of .261 – more than triple the legal limit – after bar-hopping between at least four establishments ahead of the crash.

After drinking for hours in at least four bars, the New Jersey native allegedly got behind the wheel "in her nearly unconscious state," made a wrong turn in the opposite direction of her home and rear-ended a golf cart "in the stupor of a drunken haze" while traveling more than 65 mph in a 25 mph zone.

She has been placed on house arrest with an ankle monitor.

She could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.