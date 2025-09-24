Anti-ICE messages found on shooter's rounds in deadly attack on Dallas ICE facility, FBI says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least three people were shot, two of whom were killed, in a shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, Fox News confirmed.

The FBI says it is investigating the incident as a "targeted attack" against ICE, and multiple sources familiar with the investigation have identified the alleged shooter as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn. Representatives for the FBI at a Wednesday morning press conference in Dallas said that preliminary investigations uncovered anti-ICE messaging on bullet rounds found near the shooter.

The shooting reportedly occurred as ICE officers were transferring detainees into the facility. The shooter died due to a self-inflicted wound shortly after the attack, authorities say. The three individuals who were shot were all detainees, and two of them have died.

The three detainees were shot while inside a law enforcement van, ICE sources told Fox News' Brooke Taylor.

Authorities say Jahn fired on the facility from a nearby rooftop, striking both the van and other parts of the ICE facility.

"These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off. We are only miles from Prarieland Texas where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers. It has to end and the FBI and our partners will lead the these investigative efforts to see to it that those who target our law enforcement are pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice," FBI director Kash Patel wrote on X.

Authorities say Patel was in Dallas for a "prescheduled visit" on Wednesday morning. The FBI says he visited law enforcement at the "incident command location" following the attack.

The Dallas Police Department sources told Fox News the shooting occurred at roughly 6:30 a.m. local time. They say no law enforcement officers were injured, but that three detainees were shot and two were killed.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed there were "multiple fatalities."

"There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas ICE Detention Facility," Noem wrote on X. "Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities. The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

"While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families," she added.

Authorities say the shooter opened fire when the sally port to the facility was open during the transfer of detainees, attempting to force his way in.

"The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I'm praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families," Vice President JD Vance wrote on X.

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughin noted during an appearance on Fox News that it was "just a month ago to the day that there was a viable bomb threat" in Dallas.

"So this location, it looks like it's been targeted, and we don't know how long this individual has been planning this act. It looks like he could have been watching to look at the processing and see what happens on a day-to-day basis at this Dallas field office. But [these are] all answers that Homeland Security investigation is going to get down to the bottom of," McLaughlin added.

She reiterated calls for critics of ICE to tone down their rhetoric after the attack.

"We don't want to get anyone killed," she said.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also appeared at Wednesday's press conference and Dallas and condemned the attack, saying, "Violence has no place. It is wrong. If we want to have a debate about immigration we can do so in the halls of Congress."

Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Texas, who represents the district containing the ICE facility, said his office is aware of the shooting and is monitoring the situation.

"We are keeping the victims in prayer and will update the North Texas community as we get news on their conditions and learn more about the suspect," Veasey wrote on X.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reacted to the attack on Wednesday, framing it as an "assassination.

"Texas fully supports ICE," Abbott wrote. "Both the Texas Dept. of Public Safety & Texas National Guard work closely with ICE. This assassination will NOT slow our arrest, detention, and deportation of illegal immigrants. We will work with ICE and the Dallas Police Dept. to get to the bottom of the assassin’s motive. We will offer ICE additional support to assist their operations," he added.

Fox News' Brooke Taylor contributed to this report