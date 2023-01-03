Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Dallas family says father of 3 killed over New Year's gunshot celebration dispute, teen charged with murder

Dallas police put out warrant for arrest of 18-year-old suspect Miguel Sereno

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
The family of a 36-year-old father in Dallas says he became the city’s first homicide victim of 2023 after he was shot after trying to dissuade neighbors from shooting guns into the air to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

The family of Dylan Reeves told KDFW-TV that he left his home on Mar Vista Trail in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas to talk to neighbors who were shooting off guns to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

"He said, 'I've got to stop it somehow. My kids are going to get hurt, you know?'" Reeves’ father Donald told the outlet. "I said, ‘well, son you be sure to call the police first.’"

Reeves said his son went to the neighbors house just after midnight to tell the crowd to stop shooting their guns when he was shot himself.

Dallas police are looking for 18-year-old Miguel Sereno, right, after Dylan Reeves, a father of 3, was shot and killed on New Year's Eve.

Dallas police are looking for 18-year-old Miguel Sereno, right, after Dylan Reeves, a father of 3, was shot and killed on New Year's Eve. (Reeves Family, Dallas Police Department)

"He said he was going to go confront these people," the elder Reeves said. "He was tired of it."

Reeves said his son was shot multiple times. 

The Dallas Police Department told Fox News Digital that the incident was a "fight that escalated to a murder" and that the department is investigating the cause of the fight.

Dallas police say they are looking for 18-year-old suspect Miguel Sereno.

Dallas police say they are looking for 18-year-old suspect Miguel Sereno. (Dallas Police Department)

"Further investigation determined Miguel Sereno, 18, shot the man after a fight," a Dallas police spokesperson said. "The suspect left the scene before officers arrived. A warrant for murder has been issued for his arrest and police continue to look for Sereno."

Police provided a photo of Sereno to Fox News Digital and said that anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 and "not take police action."

"I would think if you’re defending yourself you wouldn’t run, you know?" Reeves said about the suspect. 

Dylan Reeves and his family.

Dylan Reeves and his family. (Reeves Family)

Dylan Reeves leaves behind a 12-year-old son, a 5-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son.

"He was a really good husband," Dylan’s sister Charity said. "Really good father."

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.