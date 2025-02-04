Crumpled Philadelphia plane crash black box seen in new photo

New photos of the private plane crash in Philadelphia reveal the crumpled black box left over from the craft Tuesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the black box was discovered at the site of the crash buried eight feet under the ground. Jet Rescue Air Ambulance confirmed that its Learjet 55 crashed while departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport late last week.

The company said there were four crew members and two passengers on the plane at the time – a pilot, copilot, physician, paramedic, pediatric patient and her mother. They were all Mexican nationals.

The NTSB confirmed they recovered the black box on Sunday, but they did not release photos of the device.

"Components will be sent to the NTSB Vehicle Recorders Laboratory in Washington, DC for evaluation," the NTSB said in a statement Sunday. "NTSB investigators have recovered both engines. Wreckage recovery continues tomorrow and all of the wreckage will be sent to a secure location in Delaware for further examination."

Black boxes and flight data recorders are tools that help investigators reconstruct the events that led up to a plane crash. They are orange to make them easier to find in wreckage, and are usually installed in a plane's tail section, which is considered the most survivable part of the aircraft, according to the NTSB's website.

The crash killed all those aboard the plane as well as one person who was struck on the ground. Those aboard the plane were all Mexican nationals.

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Jason Rodriguez – who was in the area at the time of the crash – remains missing, according to FOX 29. His family says he was shopping when they last heard from him.

