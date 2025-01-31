Philadelphia plane tragedy: Medical ambulance transporting pediatric patient crashes, explodes near homes

A medical ambulance plane transporting a young girl who had just received life-saving treatment crashed on a street Friday night near the Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, the company operating the plane, said it's Learjet 55 crashed while departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport at about 6:30 p.m.

The company said there were four crew members and two passengers on the plane at the time – a pilot, copilot, physician, paramedic, pediatric patient and her mother. They were all Mexican nationals.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the number of crew members and passengers.

Air Ambulance spokesperson Shai Gold told Fox News Digital the patient was a Mexican national who was in the U.S. for life-saving medical treatment. At the end of treatment, she was released to go home.

The plane was scheduled to fly from Philadelphia to Tijuana International Airport, with one technical stop in Springfield, Missouri for fuel, according to Gold.

The FAA confirmed the plane was on its way to Missouri at the time of the crash.

The company could not confirm the identities or ages of anyone onboard until family is notified, but said it is unlikely there are survivors.

"The plane was loaded with jet fuel that's highly flammable," Gold said. "There is no indication that anybody survived, and by the debris field, I would be pleasantly surprised to learn otherwise."

Air Ambulance is a Mexican-registered company that is licensed in Mexico and Florida, according to Gold. The aircraft was licensed, insured and accredited.

"[There was] a very seasoned pilot [and a] very seasoned co-pilot," Gold said. "They know the job, and they do it many times. We fly 600 to 700 missions a year. We are very busy, very active, and we keep top-notch staff."

The aircraft that went down was based out of the company's headquarters in Mexico and Toluca International Airport, he confirmed.

A senior Philadelphia fire official tells Fox News the fires that were sparked by the crash are "now under control."

The official said when the plane went down, it sprayed jet fuel, soaking nearby row homes. The homes then went up in flames. The fire official tells Fox News six houses and six cars caught on fire.

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to react to the tragedy.

"So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged," Trump wrote. "First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all."

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on X that he had briefed Trump and other officials on the disaster.

"Just briefed the President and @GovernorShapiro from FAA HQ. I offered the full support of the @USDOT to the Governor and local officials," Duffy wrote. "Investigators are on site."

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker held a press conference Friday night. She said she was unable to confirm the number of fatalities. She asked for prayers.

"Don’t touch anything," Parker said. She said if anyone near the scene comes across debris, call 911.

A medical oxygen tank donning the name of the transport company was seen on the ground outside a McDonald's near the scene of the crash. A police commander told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that there were "pieces everywhere."

The City of Philadelphia posted on X, calling the incident "major."

"Major incident near Cottman and Bustleton Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia across from Roosevelt Mall," according to the post. "Roads closed in area including parts of Roosevelt Boulevard. Avoid area."

A video shows the plane loudly crashing in the distance, with a burst of light covering the area.

Gov. Josh Shapiro posted on X, noting he has spoken with Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, and is in communication with the police and fire departments.

"We are offering all Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly," Shapiro wrote. "We’ll continue to provide updates as more information is available."

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation and the FAA will assist. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Philadelphia said it was also on site investigating.

The crash comes just days after an American Airlines passenger plane collided midair with an Army Black Hawk Helicopter near Reagan National Airport, killing 67 people.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.