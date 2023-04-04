Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Crews battling 4-alarm warehouse fire in West Easton, Pennsylvania

Hazmat crews called to scene, no reports of injuries

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Fire crews are battling a four-alarm warehouse fire in West Easton, Pennsylvania, along the Lehigh River.

Flames broke out at the building in the 1500 block of Lehigh Drive around 5 a.m. Tuesday, FOX 29 Philadelphia reports. 

SkyFOX flew over the scene as heavy smoke and flames engulfed the industrial building. Firetrucks could be seen attempting to extinguish the blaze. 

Officials say hazmat crews have also been called to the scene.

A fire truck can be seen at the site of a warehouse fire in West Easton, Pennsylvania, Tuesday morning.

Several businesses occupy the warehouse, including a custom coating business, a motor line company and a components warehouse, authorities said. It is unknown if anyone was inside at the time of the fire. 

Residents in the area reported seeing the flames from across the river and in surrounding communities.

A massive fire has erupted at a warehouse in Northampton County Tuesday morning, prompting a heavy response from emergency crews.

There were no reports of injuries.

"Northampton County Emergency Management Services said the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will be at the site testing for air quality," Lehigh Valley Live reports. 

FOX 29 Philadelphia's SkyFOX flew above the industrial building fire.

The warehouse on fire is near the Lehigh River in West Easton, Pennsylvania.

Electricity provider Met-Ed has apparently cut power to the surrounding area, affecting more than 3,700 customers, a spokesman told the media outlet.  

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.