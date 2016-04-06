Crews again fighting wildfires in Oklahoma, Kansas

Authorities are responding to wildfires in Oklahoma and Kansas that have led to evacuations, scorched mostly rural land and destroyed an unknown number of structures.

In Oklahoma, the largest fire was in the same area near the border with Kansas where blazes last month scorched hundreds of square miles. Another burned near Luther, in the central part of the state.

Oklahoma Forestry Services said in a statement that structures had been lost in the fire, but a spokeswoman says the agency doesn't have accurate damage totals yet.

In Kansas, evacuations were underway in at least three communities.

The National Weather Service warns conditions conducive to fire are forecast to occur in both states through Wednesday.