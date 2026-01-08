Crane removes Hampton Inn By Hilton sign from Minnesota hotel that allegedly denied service to DHS, ICE agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Photos emerged Thursday showing a crane removing the sign of a Hampton Inn hotel in the Minneapolis area that allegedly refused to accommodate U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and immigration officers.

The formerly Hilton-branded property in Lakeville was stripped of its Hilton label by the hotel chain on Tuesday morning after a video surfaced appearing to show that the location continued to deny immigration officers despite Hilton Hotels saying that the venue had apologized and that "properties are open to everyone, and we do not tolerate any form of discrimination."

The images showed the sign being lifted off its supports by a crane set up in the hotel’s parking lot.

Hilton did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday from Fox News Digital. It’s unclear who is now operating the hotel. A phone number linked to the property appeared to be disconnected when called.

The General Services Administration (GSA) said earlier this week that it is terminating the Hampton Inn Lakeville in Minnesota from its list of approved lodging sites for all federal employees.

Several emails posted by the Department of Homeland Security and ICE on Monday showed that the hotel was "not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property."

"After I was informed that a local Hilton property canceled rooms reserved for ICE, GSA immediately reviewed the matter and found the hotel to be in clear violation of its government lodging program requirements," GSA Administrator Edward C. Forst told Fox News Digital in a statement. "The property has been removed from the programs and booking tools effective immediately. GSA unequivocally supports our federal law enforcement partners."

The GSA is a federal agency responsible for managing and supporting the basic functioning of federal agencies. The hotel participated in a government lodging program partnership, known as GSA FedRooms, between federal employees and the location.

Hilton Hotels noted in its initial statement that the Hampton Inn Lakeville is independently owned and operated and said that officials from the property took "immediate action to resolve this matter and are contacting impacted guests to ensure they are accommodated."

However, a viral video posted to X by freelance journalist Nick Sortor Tuesday morning showed an employee at the counter continuing to deny federal agents, going against Hilton’s statement.

"A recent video clearly raises concerns that they are not meeting our standards and values," Hilton Hotels said in a statement. "As such, we are taking immediate action to remove this hotel from our systems. Hilton is — and has always been — a welcoming place for all."