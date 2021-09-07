Massachusetts toddlers bitten by coyote in separate incidents minutes apart: police

A coyote roaming in a Massachusetts town attacked two toddlers in separate incidents only minutes apart, officials have said.

Officers from the Arlington Police Department were called at about 5:40 p.m. local time Sunday for a report of "a child bitten by a coyote," authorities. The girl, 2, was in the yard of her home on Epping Street when the coyote approached, bit her and dragged her, police said. It’s not clear what prompted the animal to flee the yard.

Approximately 10 minutes later, police responded to a second report of another girl, also 2, who was attacked in a second incident, the department said. In this case, the coyote approached the toddler and "scratched her" while she was in the yard of her Summer Hill Circle home.

Neither child is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Arlington is located approximately 7 miles outside of Boston. Police believe the same coyote was behind both attacks, but are still searching for the animal.

A third incident was reported on Cutler Hill Road last month, when a 5-year-old boy suffered a coyote bite while playing outside, according to The Associated Press.

Wildlife authorities are urging the public not to feed coyotes and to protect their pets from them. Authorities encourage people to spend time outdoors, advising that "the regular presence of people is a deterrent for coyotes to visit."