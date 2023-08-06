Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Texas road rage suspect spray paints victim's face before having can turned on him: authorities

The suspect in the spray paint road rage incident faces a charge of felony criminal mischief

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
A Houston, Texas road rage incident turned ugly on Friday when an altercation broke out – and the weapon of choice was white spray paint.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman’s office said in a Facebook post that on Aug. 4, deputies responded to a road rage incident on the 24000 block of Kuykendahl Road.

When deputies arrived, they learned from the complainant that while he was driving north on Kuykendahl Road, the driver in front of him could not stay in his lane while he was looking at his phone.

The two vehicles pulled up to a traffic light, and when the light turned green, the driver who was allegedly distracted by his phone did not start moving.

Road rage spray paint aftermath and Davis Winston mugshot

Davis Winston is accused of getting into a road rage incident and spray painting the victims face before the victim turned the can on Winston. (Harris County Constable Mark Hermans Office)

The person who filed the complaint told police he honked his horn when the driver did not go.

As the vehicles started moving, the accused distracted driver, Davis Winston, allegedly threw objects at the victim’s vehicle.

Police talking to the people involved in the spray paint road rage incident

Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a road rage incident on Aug. 4, 2023, after the suspect spray-painted the victim's face, before the victim returned the favor. (Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office)

Eventually, the two vehicles came to a stop and an altercation broke out.

The victim told police Winston had a can of white spray paint, which he used to paint the victim’s face and vehicle. Winston was also accused of breaking the back window of the victim's vehicle.

At one point, the victim got ahold of the spray paint and painted Winston’s face, too.

Deputies detained Winston and transported him to the Harris County Jail.

He was charged with criminal mischief, a felony, and his bond was set at $1,500.

