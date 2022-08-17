Couple arrested for having sex on Ohio amusement park’s Ferris Wheel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A couple was arrested for having sex on a Ferris Wheel at an amusement park in Ohio after some witnesses reported the not-so-family-friendly incident, according to local reports.

The couple, both 32 years old, was allegedly seen having sex in one of the cars on the Cedar Point amusement park’s Giant Wheel attraction, FOX Television Stations reported, citing a police report.

Other parkgoers on the ride, including two juveniles, complained to its operators about the incident, saying they saw the couple naked and their cart shaking back and forth, the report said.

"The group said that the couple knew that they were watching and started laughing and continued their behavior," according to the police report.

The couple initially denied having sex on the ride, which climbs to heights of 145 feet, the Akron Beach Journal reported.

The 32-year-old woman claimed that she dropped a pack of cigarettes from the shorts that she was wearing under her dress and her partner helped to pick them up.

Police said the couple later admitted to having sex on the ride. The couple was arrested and charged with public indecency.

A Cedar Point spokesman declined to comment to the paper.