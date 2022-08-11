Roller coaster crash at Legoland amusement park in Germany injures at least 34

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A roller coaster accident at a Legoland amusement park in southern Germany injured at least 34 people on Thursday, according to German media.

Two trains on the Fire Dragon roller coaster collided with each other after one train slammed the brakes and the other crashed into it at the park in Guenzburg, German news agency dpa reported.

At least two people suffered severe injuries, the report said.

Three helicopters were deployed to the scene, and fire and rescue services were called in to help.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash to happen.

Last week, a woman died in another roller coaster accident in an amusement park in Klotten in southwest Germany.

The 57-year-old woman fell out of the roller coaster as it was moving and died of her injuries. The cause for that accident has not been identified yet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.