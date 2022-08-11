Expand / Collapse search
Theme Parks
Published

Roller coaster crash at Legoland amusement park in Germany injures at least 34

Crash happened on Fire Dragon roller coaster at Legoland in Guenzburg, Germany

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A roller coaster accident at a Legoland amusement park in southern Germany injured at least 34 people on Thursday, according to German media.

Two trains on the Fire Dragon roller coaster collided with each other after one train slammed the brakes and the other crashed into it at the park in Guenzburg, German news agency dpa reported.

At least two people suffered severe injuries, the report said.

Three helicopters were deployed to the scene, and fire and rescue services were called in to help.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash to happen.

A roller coaster can be seen next to the logo at the entrance to the 'Legoland' amusement park in Guenzburg, southern Germany, on Thursday.

A roller coaster can be seen next to the logo at the entrance to the 'Legoland' amusement park in Guenzburg, southern Germany, on Thursday. (Stefan Puchner/dpa via AP)

Last week, a woman died in another roller coaster accident in an amusement park in Klotten in southwest Germany. 

Rescue helicopters are seen in a field near the 'Legoland' amusement park in Guenzburg, southern Germany, on Thursday.

Rescue helicopters are seen in a field near the 'Legoland' amusement park in Guenzburg, southern Germany, on Thursday. (Stefan Puchner/dpa via AP)

The 57-year-old woman fell out of the roller coaster as it was moving and died of her injuries. The cause for that accident has not been identified yet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.