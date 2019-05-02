Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published
Last Update 19 mins ago

County jail official in Cleveland pleads not guilty

Associated Press

CLEVELAND – The associate warden at a county jail in Cleveland has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of ordering a corrections officer to turn off his body camera during an emergency where an inmate died and then lying to investigators.

Fifty-three-year-old Eric Ivey and one of the two corrections officers at the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Corrections Center indicted two weeks ago in an ongoing probe of the troubled jail appeared in court Thursday.

Ivey faces a felony charge of tampering with records and a misdemeanor falsification charge.

Thirty-six-year-old corrections officer Jason Jozwiak pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, interfering with civil rights and unlawful restraint. He's accused of preventing a nurse from treating an inmate who authorities say was beaten by another corrections officer and then lying about it.