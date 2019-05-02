County jail official in Cleveland pleads not guilty

The associate warden at a county jail in Cleveland has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of ordering a corrections officer to turn off his body camera during an emergency where an inmate died and then lying to investigators.

Fifty-three-year-old Eric Ivey and one of the two corrections officers at the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Corrections Center indicted two weeks ago in an ongoing probe of the troubled jail appeared in court Thursday.

Ivey faces a felony charge of tampering with records and a misdemeanor falsification charge.

Thirty-six-year-old corrections officer Jason Jozwiak pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, interfering with civil rights and unlawful restraint. He's accused of preventing a nurse from treating an inmate who authorities say was beaten by another corrections officer and then lying about it.