Coronavirus infections in the US surpass 400,000 mark after suffering deadliest day yet

The number of positive coronavirus cases in the U.S. jumped past 400,000 Wednesday – just a day after the country saw its deadliest day yet.

A tally by Johns Hopkins University showed the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. at 401,166, keeping it as the hardest-hit country in the world.

The daily death toll the coronavirus across the country hit 1,939 on Tuesday, which was the highest single-day total for any country since the virus was first detected in China late last year.

According to Johns Hopkins University’s tally, the death toll in the U.S. inched closer to 13,000 on Wednesday. At least 22, 539 people across the country have recovered from the virus.

New York City, the epicenter for the outbreak in the U.S., saw it's death toll rise past 4,000 on Tuesday. The virus has now killed more than 1,000 more people than on 9/11.

As of Wednesday morning, the city has seen at least 76,876 positive coronavirus cases – the most in any US city – with more than 140,000 confirmed throughout the state.

More than 800 fatalities attributed to the virus were recorded in New York in just 24 hours following a brief decrease in fatality numbers earlier in the week.

The five hardest-hit states in the U.S. are now New York, New Jersey, Michigan, California, and Lousiana, with a combined total of more than 237,600 cases.

According to the university's tally, the five hardest-hit countries are United States, Spain, Italy, France, and Germany. China is currently No. 6.

The U.S. has surpassed China by more than 9,500 deaths, based on what the country is currently reporting. Wuhan, the Chinese city originally described as the virus epicenter, reopened on Wednesday after being in lockdown for more than two months.

“I haven’t been outside for more than 70 days,” resident Tong Zhengkun said as he watched a celebratory light display from a bridge across the Yangtze River flowing through the city. “Being indoors for so long drove me crazy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.