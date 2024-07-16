Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania

Trump shooting fundraiser for Corey Comperatore raises more than $1M for slain firefighter's family

Comperatore was killed while shielding his family from gunfire at rally in Butler, Pennsylvania

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
A GoFundMe initiative has raised over $1 million for the family of Corey Comperatore, the firefighter who died shielding his family from bullets meant for former President Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Jason Bubb, who owns the Three Fit Six gym in Cabot, organized the fundraiser for Comperatore's daughter Allyson, who frequents the establishment.

"She's an awesome client of mine," Bubb told WTAE

HERO TRUMP RALLY VICTIM COREY COMPERATORE DIED SHIELDING FAMILY AND 'WOULD'VE DONE IT AGAIN,' FRIEND SAYS

Comperatore and daughters holding a sign calling their dad their "first love"

Former Buffalo Township Fire Chief Corey Comperatore pictured with his daughters in an undated family photo. Authorities say Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to assassinate former President Trump, struck and killed Comperatore. (Helen Comperatore/Facebook)

"Saturday night, our friend and family, Allyson, lost her father due to a senseless, tragic act at the Trump rally in Butler," Bubb wrote for the fundraiser. "Allyson has been an athlete with us since the beginning. She's a huge part of our community... if you're able to support her and her family during this time, we will have a spot for donations at the gym. Additionally, please take the time to sign the cards at the desk."

The slain firefighter's sister, Dawn Comperatore Schafer, wrote in a Facebook post that Comperatore "was a hero that shielded his daughters."

Volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore

Volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore, center, an attendee killed during gunfire at a campaign rally Saturday, in an undated Buffalo Township Fire Company 27 photo. (Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Dept/Handout via Reuters)

On Facebook, Allyson described her father as "the best dad a girl could ever ask for," writing that he "died a real-life superhero."

"He threw my mom and I to the ground... [and] shielded my body from the bullet that came at us," she wrote on Facebook.

LAST WORDS OF 'HERO' FIREFIGHTER WHO DIED AT TRUMP RALLY SHOOTING REVEALED

An undated image of Corey Comperatore

Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief (Allyson Comperatore/Facebook)

Originally, Bubb intended to raise just $7,000 for the Comperatore family, but as of Tuesday morning, over 20,000 backers had donated more than $1,114,000.

"And now I'm in it, and I'm going to do it to my fullest power to help her, and by all means, this is all about that family," Bubb told WTAE.

TRUMP RALLY VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS COREY COMPERATORE, 'HERO' SHIELDED WIFE AND GIRLS FROM BULLETS

Corey Comperatore headshot image

Corey Comperatore was killed Saturday in an assassination attempt on former President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Facebook)

Volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore

Volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore, third from left, is seen in this undated Buffalo Township Fire Company 27 handout photo. (Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Dept/Handout via Reuters)

Bubb said he met Corey years ago when they worked out at the same gym, and described him as a great guy.

"I hope he's remembered as the hero that he was, the father that he was, the husband that he was," Bubb said.

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.