Trump shooting fundraiser for Corey Comperatore raises more than $1M for slain firefighter's family

A GoFundMe initiative has raised over $1 million for the family of Corey Comperatore, the firefighter who died shielding his family from bullets meant for former President Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Jason Bubb, who owns the Three Fit Six gym in Cabot, organized the fundraiser for Comperatore's daughter Allyson, who frequents the establishment.

"She's an awesome client of mine," Bubb told WTAE.

"Saturday night, our friend and family, Allyson, lost her father due to a senseless, tragic act at the Trump rally in Butler," Bubb wrote for the fundraiser. "Allyson has been an athlete with us since the beginning. She's a huge part of our community... if you're able to support her and her family during this time, we will have a spot for donations at the gym. Additionally, please take the time to sign the cards at the desk."

The slain firefighter's sister, Dawn Comperatore Schafer, wrote in a Facebook post that Comperatore "was a hero that shielded his daughters."

On Facebook, Allyson described her father as "the best dad a girl could ever ask for," writing that he "died a real-life superhero."

"He threw my mom and I to the ground... [and] shielded my body from the bullet that came at us," she wrote on Facebook.

Originally, Bubb intended to raise just $7,000 for the Comperatore family, but as of Tuesday morning, over 20,000 backers had donated more than $1,114,000.

"And now I'm in it, and I'm going to do it to my fullest power to help her, and by all means, this is all about that family," Bubb told WTAE.

Bubb said he met Corey years ago when they worked out at the same gym, and described him as a great guy.

"I hope he's remembered as the hero that he was, the father that he was, the husband that he was," Bubb said.