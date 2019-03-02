Atlanta man arrested outside Pizza Hut with camouflaged mask and a small arsenal

An Atlanta man was arrested outside a Pizza Hut in possession of three handguns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition according to Griffin Police Department.

Jeremy Arnez Eppinger, 26, was noticed by a witness who told police he was acting suspicious, hiding behind a retaining wall and wearing a camouflaged mask

He continued to look up at the Pizza Hut and crouch back down into hiding, the witness told Griffin Police, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A few moments later, Eppinger jumped over the wall, pulling a handgun from his waist. As Eppinger walked towards the restaurant with gun in hand, he spotted the witness attempting to flee. Startled, he backtracked and retreated towards his vehicle, per Griffin Police.

Police arrived at the scene and found Eppinger in possession of a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol and a small arsenal in the vehicle.

“It was discovered that Mr. Eppinger also had in his possession a Kel-Tec AR-15 style pistol and a third pistol, hundreds of round of ammunition—including pre-loaded magazines of 9mm, multiple 30 round magazines of .223, boxes of multiple caliber rounds, and other pre-loaded magazines in the vehicle,” stated Griffin Police.

Police said after being accused of loitering, he was arrested and charged with criminal attempt of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, as well as other misdemeanor crimes.

“The situational awareness and urgent reaction of the eyewitnesses in contact 911 was critical in notifying Griffin Police Department of the matter,” said Griffin PD. “The immediate response did not allow Mr. Eppinger to follow through with a violent assault or flee the scene.”

Police had waited five days to announce the arrest.

He is currently being held in Spalding County Jail. An investigation is ongoing.