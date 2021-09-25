Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Virginia school resource officer uses body to shield student in high school brawl

There were no injuries reported at the scene

By Emmett Jones | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A school resource officer shielded a Virginia student during a fight Thursday afternoon involving dozens of students at Meadowbrook High School. 

"This officer conducted himself bravely, selflessly, and without regard for his own well-being," said Chesterfield County Police Chief Jeffrey S. Katz of the resource officer on Facebook. "That’s how our people are expected to perform and with rare exception, that’s how we conduct business."

A video shows officer Anthony Bowen shielding a student from a horde attempting to attack him. The officer absorbed several blows during the incident, which drew a heavy police response due to rumors that weapons were being used, according to NBC 12.  

Katz's post on Facebook honored Bowen, but the chief said he decided not to share the video "in an effort to not glorify the violence." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officers who arrived at the scene confirmed that no weapons were used in the altercations. 

The video that circulated on social media also shows school resource officers getting hit as students brawled in a hallway. 

Your Money