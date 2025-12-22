Convicted killer Scott Peterson keeps swinging in court — but expert says he’s not going anywhere but his cell

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than two decades after Laci Peterson vanished from her Modesto, California, home, the murder case that captivated the nation continues to draw legal challenges, public debate and renewed attention.

As the year comes to a close, Scott Peterson, convicted in 2004 of murdering his pregnant wife and their unborn son Conner, remains behind bars, serving life without the possibility of parole. His wife disappeared on Christmas Eve in 2002, and a few months later, the remains of Laci and Conner were found in the San Francisco Bay.

While Peterson's conviction has stood for years, the case continues to generate headlines, as his lawyers filed a petition last April seeking to overturn his conviction.

"Scott Peterson is spending the rest of his life in California state prison," former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, a California-based attorney, told Fox News Digital. "He was originally sentenced to death, but on appeal, the California Supreme Court said that excluding certain jurors based on their views of the death penalty was a legal error."

That ruling overturned Peterson’s death sentence, though not his conviction. Prosecutors later declined to retry the penalty phase after Laci Peterson’s family chose not to pursue it, citing California’s death penalty moratorium. As a result, Peterson’s sentence was reduced to life without parole.

It was after that resentencing that the Los Angeles Innocence Project took up Peterson’s case, arguing he did not kill his wife or their unborn son.

"When the Innocence Project takes up your case, people start to notice," Rahmani said. "There are a lot of high-profile celebrities and lawyers who are still litigating this case more than 20 years later."

The defense and the Innocence Project have pushed an alternative theory, suggesting Laci Peterson was abducted by burglars and later killed, and that her body was dumped in the San Francisco Bay to frame Scott Peterson once it became public that he had been fishing in the area.

"That’s really the alternate theory right now that the defense and the Innocence Project is pushing," Rahmani said.

Despite the continued litigation, Rahmani said the original case against Peterson remains strong.

"It’s a circumstantial case, but there was plenty of evidence implicating Scott Peterson in his wife’s murder and their unborn son," he said.

Rahmani pointed to several factors that prosecutors argued showed Peterson’s guilt, including his extramarital affair, the proximity of Laci Peterson’s body to the location where he had been fishing and his behavior after she went missing.

"Her body ended up just miles away from where he was fishing that day," Rahmani said. "He had bought concrete. Her body was anchored with concrete. He dyed his hair, had cash, someone else’s ID, and camping gear — behavior consistent with someone trying to flee."

The case has also remained in the spotlight due in part to documentaries and true-crime series that continue to revisit Peterson’s conviction. Rahmani said media attention can play a powerful role in shaping public perception and sometimes legal outcomes.

"The practical reality is that media coverage can affect a case," Rahmani said. "Public and political pressure can change outcomes, even though every case should be decided on its legal and factual merits."

As 2025 draws to a close, Rahmani says one of the biggest misconceptions surrounding the case is that Scott Peterson is on the verge of being released.

"There’s still some legal challenges, but they’re narrow," he said. "On the factual side, it’s really this alternate theory the defense is pushing."

While Rahmani acknowledges there is still a legal path forward for Peterson, he believes the odds remain slim.

"I don’t think it’s a particularly good shot," Rahmani said. "And I do expect Scott Peterson to die in California State Prison."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Los Angeles Innocence Project.

