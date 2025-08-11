Convicted killer Jodi Arias signals fresh legal push more than decade after guilty verdict

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jodi Arias, convicted in 2013 for the brutal murder of her ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander, may be preparing to pursue another legal challenge to her conviction.

Nearly a decade after her high-profile trial, Arias, now 45, remains behind bars at Arizona’s Perryville state women’s prison, serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2008 killing.

Recently, Arias has reemerged in the public eye through prison-created artwork sales and a new blog on Substack.

In a June 27 post, Arias dismissed tabloid rumors that she flirts with prison staff, calling the claim "a juicy lie."

"It might be difficult for some to grasp, but flirting is not among my priorities. It's a waste of time and does nothing to serve my goals," she wrote.

She added that her focus now lies on "PCR (post-conviction relief), my art, and my writing, including some manuscripts that may or may not ever be published."

That line has fueled speculation that Arias is preparing another legal maneuver in her long-running effort to overturn her conviction. Most of her Substack content is subscriber-only, but the June 27 entry was made accessible to the general public.

Although previous appeals have been unsuccessful, Arias has consistently expressed a desire to overturn her conviction. She has claimed that proceeds from her artwork are being set aside to help finance any future legal filings.

In Arizona, post-conviction relief (PCR) is a legal option available after all standard appeals have been exhausted. It can be used to introduce new evidence or raise constitutional concerns.

Back in 2008, Arias traveled to Alexander’s home and murdered him in what authorities described as a calculated and cold-blooded attack. Investigators discovered his body in the shower, noting that his throat had been slashed, he had been shot in the head and he sustained numerous stab wounds.

Prosecutors argued that the crime was fueled by jealousy and rage.

During the 2013 trial, prosecutors said Arias was furious after Alexander ended their relationship and began seeing someone new, rejecting her attempts to rekindle their romance.

After her conviction on May 7, 2013, jurors were unable to reach a unanimous decision on her sentence, not once, but twice. As a result, in 2015, a judge sentenced her to life in prison.

In 2014, Arias was ordered to pay over $32,000 in restitution to Alexander’s family following a court hearing.

Since 2022, Arias has held a job as a library aide at the prison and, more recently, was assigned to assist with music programs, including the prison band and choir, according to jail records.

Arias is currently serving a life sentence at the Perryville state women's prison located in Goodyear, Arizona, with no possibility of parole. According to public records, she is housed in a medium-low security unit, classified under a lower "custody class" within the facility.

