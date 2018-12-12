Convicted child abuser attacks prosecutors in Nevada courtroom at sentencing

A Nevada sentencing hearing descended into chaos last week when a man convicted of child abuse attacked prosecutors after learning how long he'd be spending behind bars.

The incident, caught on video, shows Terhain Woods in a Las Vegas courtroom after his conviction for beating a 13-month-old boy in March 2017. A judge tells Woods he'd be sentenced to between 8-to-10 years in prison plus an additional 1-to-3 years, which Woods doesn't seem to understand.

“So how many years is that?” Woods could be heard saying off-camera.

Woods then can be seen lunging at the prosecutors in the courtroom before being restrained by several officers.

“This was a violent outburst,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told FOX5. “This was an attack. He tried to physically hurt my prosecutors.”

Woods had acted out during his trial, which prompted a contingent of corrections officers to attend his sentencing, according to FOX5.

Woods' lawyer, Michael Troiano, told FOX5, his client suffers from mental health issues and wouldn't have hurt anyone in the courtroom.

“He just had a freak out and just wanted to cause havoc,” he said.

Wolfson told FOX5 he doesn't think Woods will face any more charges for the outburst in court because his sentence is already a long one.