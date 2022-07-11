Connecticut teen dead, woman injured in Fairfield

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A teenage boy was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting in a church banquet hall in Fairfield, police said.

The shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. Saturday after a fight broke out inside the Calvin United Church's banquet hall, Fairfield Police Lt. Michael E. Paris said in a news release.

When police arrived, they found 15-year-old Zion Burton lying unresponsive in the hallway. The teen, who lived in Bridgeport and would have turned 16 on July 15, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Shortly afterward, a woman showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the jaw. Paris said the woman and the teen were both struck by the same gunshot. The woman was treated and released. Three additional people suffered minor injuries in the rush to flee the shooting scene, police said.

The banquet hall had been rented out for a party by someone who was not a member of the church, police said. Connecticut state police are investigating the shooting along with detectives from the Fairfield police. There have been no arrests.

Paris said the Fairfield department "sends its deepest condolences to the family for this senseless loss of life."