14-year-old Connecticut mall shooting suspect charged in attack on 15-year old girl

The 14-year-old shooter turned himself in

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17

Connecticut police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to the Aug. 11 shooting of a 15-year-old girl at the Danbury Fair Mall last week, according to authorities. 

The 14-year-old shooter, with his parents and an attorney, turned himself in to The Danbury Police Department on Monday, police said in a press release.

The 14-year-old is accused of shooting the 15-year-old victim in the upper chest at the mall, which was put on lockdown after shots were fired, last week, as Fox 61 Hartford first reported. The shooter fled the mall before authorities arrived.

The girl's injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to police.

The teenaged shooter's charges include assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, risk of injury to a minor and breach of peace.

The department's investigation into the incident is active and ongoing. Police are asking anyone with additional information to call Detective Paul Carroccio at 203-797-2169.

