Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Connecticut
Published

Connecticut police responding to reports of 'shots fired' at Danbury Fair Mall

Connecticut State Police and the Danbury Police Department are responding to the scene

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Gunfire reportedly erupted at Danbury Fair Mall in Connecticut on Wednesday evening. 

The Connecticut State Police and the Danbury Police Department are responding to the scene and asking the public to stay clear of the area. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The mall, which is about one hour north of New York City, is the largest shopping center in New England with more than 1.2 million square feet, according to real estate investment trust Macerich

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money