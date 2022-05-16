Connecticut house party stabbing victim named as 17-year-old James McGrath

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in Connecticut have released the identi t y of a 17-year-old high cool student who was fatally stabbed over the weekend outside a home.

The Shelton Police Department said four teens were stabbed when a fight broke out at a party Saturday night. The victim who died was named as James McGrath.

The department said officers responded to reports of a fight and stabbing around 11:55 p.m. When they arrived, they came across "numerous teenagers" outside a home.

Four stabbing victims were found and McGrath was pronounced dead at the scene. The identities and conditions of the other victims were not released.

McGrath was a junior at the Fairfield College Preparatory School, the school said Monday in a statement. He was also a member of the school football and lacrosse teams.

More than 1,000 people gathered Sunday at a prayer service on campus that was followed by a Monday memorial service where school President Christian Cashman addressed students and staff, the school said.

"I offer once again Prep’s loving condolence and embrace of the McGrath family," he said. "May the Spirit of healing peace and love enfold them, and may we be instruments of peace and healing in the days ahead. May God bless Jimmy McGrath, Class of 2023, forever a Man for Others, forever a Son of Fairfield Prep."