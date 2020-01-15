Missing family of 5 linked to Florida ‘suspicious’ deaths faced financial issues, AG investigation

A former Connecticut family of five that was linked to a Florida home where four bodies were discovered Monday was facing apparent financial troubles while living in the storybook community built on the outskirts of Disney World.

The new details come as authorities remain tight-lipped about the ongoing investigation into what they called “suspicious” deaths at the Celebration, Fla., home. Authorities have not identified the four bodies or a suspect taken into custody following the grisly discovery.

However, FOX61 Hartford-New Haven obtained court documents that said the home where the bodies were found was being leased by Anthony and Megan Todt along with their three children. The family had lived in Colchester, Conn., before moving to Florida, where they rented the home May 1, 2019, for one year.

Court records show the couple was in the process of being evicted from the home over a claim that said the couple failed to pay their monthly rent of $4,921 in December, the Orlando Sentinel and Hartford Courant reported.

The family also appeared to be facing mounting money troubles.

Anthony Todt, a physical therapist, had his license to practice in Connecticut expire due to non-renewal in September, the papers reported. Todt commuted from Florida to his office in Westchester, Conn., where he also was facing eviction.

Reporters said a notice to quit possession posted on the office door claimed the physical therapy group had not paid rent for December or January, and owed nearly $6,300.

The Connecticut Attorney General’s Office further confirmed to local media on Tuesday that Todt and his business were currently being investigated under the False Claims Act, which probes fraudulent claims submitted to the government.

Days before the bodies were found, the Todt family had been the subject of an online search apparently launched by relatives who said they had not heard from them.

A Facebook page titled “Looking for the Todt’s” was created Saturday, but taken down shortly after the discovery.

A day after the bodies were discovered in the home just four miles from Walt Disney World and originally developed by Disney, neighbors told WESH-TV that they “haven’t seen the family in weeks."

“They used to park right in front of us so we'd see them every day coming and going, and were with the kids,” neighbor Michelle Augustin said. “The last time I saw them was around Thanksgiving time."

However, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in Florida along with the Connecticut State Police told local media that neither agency had received missing persons reports regarding the Todt family.

The Connecticut State Police called the deaths “heartbreaking” in a written statement obtained by FOX61, asking the public to “exercise patience” while the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office carries out the “complex” investigation.

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office has only confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Bethzaida Garcia said Tuesday that the suspect’s identity cannot be released because they have not yet been arrested or charged with a crime.

The identities of the victims would be released following autopsies and notifying the next of kin, she said. Deputies have not said how the victims died.

More information on the case was not expected to become public until Wednesday, Garcia said.