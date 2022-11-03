Connecticut man convicted of kidnapping four women in 1984

A Marlborough, Connecticut man was convicted on eight counts of kidnapping on Wednesday in a Hartford Superior Court, after being linked to the sexual assaults of four women in 1984.

Jurors reportedly spent less than an hour deliberating on the charges against Michael Sharpe, 71, and the unanimous decision found him guilty on all eight counts of first-degree kidnapping.

The conviction comes after an extensive investigation by the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney’s Cold Case Unit, according to a press release from the Chief State’s Attorney’s Office and involved the use of forensic genetic genealogy.

"Today’s jury verdict is the result of countless hours of hard work by dedicated investigators and prosecutors in the Cold Case Unit who never, ever give up their search for justice for the victims of unimaginable crimes," Chief State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin said. "This conviction shows that the Cold Case Unit remains committed to these difficult cases and will embrace the latest advances in forensic science and other innovative means to hold perpetrators accountable so that victims and their families are provided some measure of peace."

Testimony this week found Sharpe kidnapped and sexually assaulted four women in Bloomfield, Connecticut, in four different incidents.

The crimes took place between June 3, 1984, and July 24, 1984.

Testimony also found Sharpe brandished a weapon when he broke into the victims’ homes and kidnapped the victims.

Investigators were not able to match DNA found at the crime scene with what was on file, and the case went cold.

In November 2020, investigators picked the case back up and retrieved a bag of Sharpe’s garbage that he left on the curb at his Marlborough home.

His DNA was found on some of the items in the bag and matched against DNA retrieved in 1984.



The press release also said a search and seizure warrant was issued to obtain saliva secretions and buccal cell samples from Sharpe, which also matched the suspect in the four 1984 sexual assaults.

"We would like to thank the jury for considering all the evidence that was presented at trial," Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney John F. Fahey, head of the Cold Case Unit, said. "It’s been a long 38 years for these victims to finally get justice."

Sharpe is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 9, 2023, and faces up to 100 years behind bars.