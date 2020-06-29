Connecticut firefighters rescue man after fall down an abandoned well in a historic house

Connecticut firefighters had to rescue a man who was helping a friend move into a 177-year-old house and fell down an abandoned water well hidden under floorboards in one of the rooms.

“Yup you read that correctly,” the Guilford police said on Facebook in reporting on the incident, which took place Sunday. “The house was built in 1843 and this well was most likely outside at the time. There was a renovation and addition in 1981. At some point this well was covered with simple wood flooring and no subfloor or well cap.”

“While the new tenant was moving into the home today, a friend fell through the floor into the abyss of a 20-30 foot well, splashing into extremely cold water that was well over the victim’s head,” police said.

The Guildford Fire Department was called and one of its firefighters was sent down the well to fish the man out.

Firefighters got to him after he had been treading water for 25 minutes.

“Miraculously, the victim only suffered minor injuries but was transferred to the hospital to be checked out,” police said.

The victim was from Guilford, a small town east of New Haven on the Long Island Sound.

Police said it was important to not that "some of these older, historical homes" may have hazards that haven't been upgraded by current code.

“This situation could have ended with a fatality but due to the extreme professionalism and capabilities of Guilford Fire Department, everyone went home safely tonight,” they added.