Home renovation unearthed hidden beer cans worth thousands of dollars

A family found a "treasure" worth thousands of dollars hidden inside their home during a renovation in one of the most unlikely places.

When the family discovered that one of the columns on his front porch was full of empty beer cans and whiskey bottles, it was actually great news. The items dated back to the 1940s, and being in good condition, they're potentially worth thousands of dollars on the collector’s market.

The collectibles were discovered in the column of a front porch in Kansas City, Fox 4 KC reports. The house was reportedly built in the 1920s, and the empty drink containers date back to the 1940s. According to one of the workers, 100 cans came out of the column when they opened it up.

Amazingly, a chute was discovered near the top of the column. It appears as though a previous homeowner was hiding the evidence of their drinking by dropping the empty bottles and cans through the chute.

Now, decades later, they’re worth a decent amount of money to the right buyer.

“It was a jackpot of the 1940s,” homeowner Danielle Molder told Fox 4 KC. “Every variety of whiskey and bourbon you can imagine. Tons of old vintage beer cans. Many of them in amazing condition. There are collectors and now, overnight, I have an extensive collection.”

While it may not seem like much, collectors are reportedly willing to pay comparatively high prices for these items. “A quick Google research showed some of these Falstaff cans can go for 40 to 50 dollars. I've got at least 20 to 30 of these guys,” claims Molder.

Out of all the weird items a drinker could hide in the house, this probably the best possible outcome for the Molders.