Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A now-former Connecticut day care worker has been arrested for allegedly tossing a 2-year-old child against a wall, causing a head injury, according to reports.

The director of Town & County Early Learning Center in Middletown allegedly saw surveillance video of Kristie Kovarcik, 47, picking up a child by the shirt and throwing the toddler on Jan. 12, according to FOX61.

"Upon observing the incident involving Ms. Kovarcik on our internal camera monitoring system, we immediately initiated an internal investigation, notified the appropriate state authorities, and terminated the employee," the day care center said in a statement to FOX61.

The child's head hit the wall upon landing, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the local television station. Investigators reportedly observed a red bruise above the victim's right eye.

1-YEAR-OLD KILLED IN REPORTED ATTACK BY DOG, CONNECTICUT POLICE SAY

Kovarcik told investigators she "just kind of lost my cool" and felt like handling the children's behaviors had been difficult for her. She called the classroom "chaotic" and said she did not feel like she had the day care's support, according to FOX61.

Court documents obtained by PIX11 state the young child was launched "through the air like a piece of luggage." Prosecutors say the child flew about six feet before hitting the wall.

OFF-DUTY CONNECTICUT COP WHO PUNCHED MOTORIST IN ROAD RAGE INCIDENT WILL KEEP JOB

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators went back to previously recorded surveillance footage, where they allegedly found at least two additional incidents involving Kovarcik, including forceful shoving and lifting another child by the shirt, the Greenwhich Time newspaper reported.

Kovarcik had worked at the day care since 2019, and was immediately fired following the incident. She was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment. She is scheduled to appear in court on April 2.