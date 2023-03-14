Connecticut child porn fugitive since 2012 nabbed at Texas border attempting to return from Mexico

The U.S. Marshals Service announced on Monday the arrest of a Connecticut child porn suspect at the Texas border while he attempted to return from Mexico.

Thomas Marcel has been on the lam for more than a decade after failing to appear before a Connecticut State judge in Norwich on Oct. 22, 2012.

He had been arrested on Sept. 18, 2008, by the Connecticut State Police Troop E for two counts of enticing a minor by computer, illegal possession of child pornography, promoting a minor in an obscene performance and risk of injury to a minor.

It was not until Monday that the U.S. Marshal Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force, U.S. Marshal Lone Star Fugitive Task Force (El Paso, Texas), Connecticut State Police, and Customs and Border Protection located and apprehended Marcel.

He was "attempting to cross back into the United States from Mexico" and was "quickly apprehended at the El Paso border," the U.S. Marshals Service revealed in a press release.

Marcel is currently being housed at the El Paso County Detention Facility in Texas and is awaiting extradition back to Connecticut to face the charge of failure to appear in the first degree.