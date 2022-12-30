Expand / Collapse search
Connecticut
Connecticut driver 'miraculously' survives after guardrail impales vehicle during crash

Stunning video shows aftermath of crash in Manchester, near Hartford, Connecticut

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Connecticut driver survives crash after guardrail impales car Video

Connecticut driver survives crash after guardrail impales car

A driver in Connecticut has survived after more than 20 feet of guardrail impaled their car during a crash. (Credit: Manchester Fire Rescue EMS/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

Dramatic video and images captured the aftermath of a car accident in Connecticut, where a driver survived after their vehicle was impaled by more than 20 feet of guardrail. 

The crash happened the day after Christmas along Interstate-384 in Manchester, just outside of Hartford. 

"The steel guardrail traveled through the passenger compartment, between both front seats and then exited the rear, extending approximately 20 ft beyond it," the Manchester Fire Rescue EMS wrote in a Facebook post. 

"Miraculously, the occupant suffered only minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital with fire department paramedics," it added. 

The driver of this car survived after their car was impaled by a guardrail during a crash in Manchester, Connecticut, on Dec. 26. (Manchester Fire Rescue EMS)

The department said the single vehicle crash caused the guardrail to separate while impaling the vehicle. 

The guardrail snaked its way through the vehicle before emerging out into the engine area. (Manchester Fire Rescue EMS/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

Footage showed the twisted guardrail extending out from the rear driver side tire area of a black sedan. 

More than 20 feet of guardrail impaled the vehicle. (Manchester Fire Rescue EMS)

As the first responder filming the video moves closer to the car, the guardrail can be seen snaking its way through the center console area, through the front passenger seat and into the engine, slicing up its components. 

A firefighter is then seen using a circular saw to cut the guardrail away from the vehicle. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.