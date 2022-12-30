Connecticut driver 'miraculously' survives after guardrail impales vehicle during crash

Dramatic video and images captured the aftermath of a car accident in Connecticut, where a driver survived after their vehicle was impaled by more than 20 feet of guardrail.

The crash happened the day after Christmas along Interstate-384 in Manchester, just outside of Hartford.

"The steel guardrail traveled through the passenger compartment, between both front seats and then exited the rear, extending approximately 20 ft beyond it," the Manchester Fire Rescue EMS wrote in a Facebook post.

"Miraculously, the occupant suffered only minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital with fire department paramedics," it added.

The department said the single vehicle crash caused the guardrail to separate while impaling the vehicle.

Footage showed the twisted guardrail extending out from the rear driver side tire area of a black sedan.

As the first responder filming the video moves closer to the car, the guardrail can be seen snaking its way through the center console area, through the front passenger seat and into the engine, slicing up its components.

A firefighter is then seen using a circular saw to cut the guardrail away from the vehicle.