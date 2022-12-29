Georgia deputy shot to death in crashed car, police searching for possible 2nd vehicle

A man found shot to death in the driver's seat of a car on a northwest Atlanta road has been identified as a Fulton County deputy.

Officers were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. Thursday after reports of shots fired, FOX 5 Atlanta reports. Once on scene, they found a car that had been in a crash with the victim still inside. Officers then blocked off the area to investigate the shooting.

Cameras that quickly made it to the scene were able to see the man's body sitting in the driver's seat of a silver car that was parked on the road.

While investigators have not released the deputy's name, they say that he was a young man who worked at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

The crash potentially involved another vehicle that left the scene, but police do not have a description of that other vehicle.

Officials ask any witnesses to the crash or gunfire come forward by contacting the Atlanta Police Department.