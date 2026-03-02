Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Missing Persons

Retired general who once led Air Force Research Laboratory goes missing

Ret. Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland was last seen Friday in Albuquerque neighborhood

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A retired U.S. Air Force general was reported missing in New Mexico, with authorities warning that medical concerns have heightened fears for his safety.

Ret. Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland, 68, was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday near Quail Run Court NE in Albuquerque, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said they do not know what McCasland was wearing or in which direction he may have traveled. The sheriff’s office has issued a Silver Alert.

"Due to his medical issues law enforcement is concerned for his safety," the sheriff’s office said.

Ret. Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland

Authorities issued a Silver Alert for Ret. Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland. (Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office )

McCasland was a longtime leader at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico and previously commanded Kirtland’s Phillips Research Site and Air Force Research Laboratory.

Ret. Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland in uniform

McCasland previously commanded Kirtland Air Force Base's Phillips Research Site and Air Force Research Laboratory. (Kirtland Air Force Base )

NANCY GUTHRIE SUSPECT'S DIGITAL 'BLACKOUT' MAY BE KEY TO CASE, SAYS EXPERT WHO PROBED KOHBERGER PHONE

Col. Justin Secrest, commander of the 377th Air Base Wing at Kirtland, told the Albuquerque Journal that the base is coordinating with local authorities.

"Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time," Secrest said.

Kirtland Air Force Base sign

A sign outside Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in May 2014. (Google Maps)

McCasland was commissioned in 1979 after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy with a degree in astronautical engineering and held multiple leadership roles in space research, acquisition and operations, including work with the National Reconnaissance Office.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities asked anyone with information about McCasland to text BCSO to 847411 or call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at +1 (505) 468-7070.

Related Article

Nancy Guthrie neighbors' Ring camera captures vehicles on possible route from crime scene
Nancy Guthrie neighbors' Ring camera captures vehicles on possible route from crime scene

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue