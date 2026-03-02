Retired general who once led Air Force Research Laboratory goes missing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A retired U.S. Air Force general was reported missing in New Mexico, with authorities warning that medical concerns have heightened fears for his safety.

Ret. Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland, 68, was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday near Quail Run Court NE in Albuquerque, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said they do not know what McCasland was wearing or in which direction he may have traveled. The sheriff’s office has issued a Silver Alert.

"Due to his medical issues law enforcement is concerned for his safety," the sheriff’s office said.

McCasland was a longtime leader at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico and previously commanded Kirtland’s Phillips Research Site and Air Force Research Laboratory.

Col. Justin Secrest, commander of the 377th Air Base Wing at Kirtland, told the Albuquerque Journal that the base is coordinating with local authorities.

"Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time," Secrest said.

McCasland was commissioned in 1979 after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy with a degree in astronautical engineering and held multiple leadership roles in space research, acquisition and operations, including work with the National Reconnaissance Office.

Authorities asked anyone with information about McCasland to text BCSO to 847411 or call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at +1 (505) 468-7070.