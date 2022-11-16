Community mourns California deputy and daughter killed by suspected drunk driver on drive home from Disneyland

A California community is mourning the death of a sheriff’s deputy and his daughter after they were killed by a suspected drunk driver.

"Today was a sad day for the Sheriff’s Office. Overnight we lost Corporal Daniel Jacks and his daughter Hannah in a traffic accident caused by a drunk driver," Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco posted on his official Facebook account on Monday.

Daniel Jacks Jr. and his daughter, Hannah Jacks, were driving home from Disneyland on Sunday evening after Hannah had performed as a dancer at the amusement park, Fox 11 reported.

Their car then crashed head-on with an SUV that had crossed over the lane divider.

The alleged drunk driver, 47-year-old Scott Bales, and a 45-year-old passenger were taken to a local hospital with injuries, Fox 11 reported.

Bales was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, according to authorities. He was arrested on two counts of homicide, as well as DUI and causing injury to a passenger.

Jacks, 45, had worked as a correctional deputy for the sheriff’s department since 2008, according to Fox 11.

His 19-year-old daughter Hannah is remembered as an "incredible" dancer who taught classes at a dance studio in Hemet.

"She was very kind and nice to us," one of her students told Fox 11. A memorial was being set up outside the dance studio this week, according to the outlet.

A California Highway Patrol officer told KABC "there’s no reason at all to be driving drunk" in this era.

"We have so many different rideshare services, public transportation and taxis," said officer Jason Montez.

"There’s absolutely no reason. It’s totally preventable."

The Jacks’ deaths were not the only tragedy to hit the Riverside Sheriff’s Office this week. Retired Lt. Bob Duckett died on Monday of an apparent heart attack, Sheriff Bianco said on Facebook.

"Both men were loved and respected and represented everything good about RSO," Bianco said of Jacks and Duckett. "Our hearts and prayers go out to their families."