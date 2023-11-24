Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

Comedian Tiffany Haddish arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence in California

The Emmy and Grammy winner performed at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles on Thursday night

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tiffany Haddish was arrested Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

The actor and comedian was detained after Beverly Hills police received a call about 5:45 a.m. Police said she appeared to be found slumped over the wheel of the vehicle while the car engine was still running.

Haddish, an Emmy and Grammy winner, performed at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles on Thursday night. It was the comedy club’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community.

TIFFANY HADDISH BREAKS SILENCE AFTER BEING SUED FOR CHILD SEX ABUSE: 'IT WASN'T FUNNY AT ALL'

Tiffany Haddish smiling

Tiffany Haddish attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

TIFFANY HADDISH ON WHY SHE ONCE TURNED DOWN A $10 MILLION ENDORSEMENT POST: ‘MY SOUL IS WORTH MORE THAN THAT’

A representative for Haddish did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Last year, Haddish was arrested on suspicion of DUI in suburban Atlanta.

Haddish has starred in the films including the comedy "Girls Trip," "Night School," "Like a Boss" and "The Kitchen." She wrote the New York Times best seller "The Last Black Unicorn," which earned a Grammy nomination.

In 2018, Haddish won an Emmy for her appearance on "Saturday Night Live" and a Grammy in 2021 for her special "Black Mitzvah."