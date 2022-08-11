Tiffany Haddish on why she once turned down a $10 million endorsement post: ‘My soul is worth more than that’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiffany Haddish recently opened up about how her decision-making process has changed when it comes to choosing which projects to engage with since she first entered the business.

At the start of her career, Haddish was eager to take on any role she could in an effort to gain exposure and further her career. Since gaining popularity with audiences, she no longer accepts every offer presented to her and has now set some guidelines for herself.

'At first with acting roles, I used to just be like, what seems like fun," Haddish explained. "Now it’s, what seems like fun, and what resonates with my soul? Then I ask who else is working on it? Will it be my friends?"

One thing she has noticed is that as her star continues rising is she is usually one of the first people approached in the casting process. She has started to use this to advocate for people she wants to work with to be her co-stars.

Even with her growing status as a highly sought-after comedic actress, she finds she still has to fight to have her suggestions be taken seriously.

"What I’ve noticed lately, though, is that casting has been coming to me first. So I’ve learned how to fight better too," Haddish said. "It’s a battle getting the people that you want, because everybody still looks at you as talent, when they fail to realize I’ve produced things, got nominated for awards, won trophies...I kind of know what I’m doing. Give me an opportunity to make you richer, sir."

Movie roles are not the only thing Haddish does not accept without thinking about whether she connects with the message. When it comes to potential partnerships with different brands, Haddish revealed money is not all that matters to her in the decision-making process.

Haddish revealed she has turned down multiple lucrative offers because she did not think they aligned with her beliefs and the message she is trying to portray.

"I’ve turned down $10 million just to do a post because it didn’t represent my brand," Haddish said. "I turned down $10 million because my soul is worth more than that to me."

Prior to making it in the entertainment industry, Haddish grew up in the foster care system in Los Angeles and lived in her car as an adult. Despite knowing what it is like to live under these circumstances, Haddish refuses to take on a project just because the pay is good.

"My spirit, my integrity, how I want to be able to look at myself in the mirror every day...I’d rather be flat broke than get money to do something that makes me feel like s***," she said.

Her big break came in 2017 when she starred as Dina in the comedy "Girls Trip," alongside Regina Hall, Queen Latifa and Jada Pinkett Smith.

She was the breakout star of the movie and has since appeared in a number of successful movies and was even named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2018, and The Hollywood Reporter listed her among the 100 most powerful people in entertainment in both 2018 and 2019.